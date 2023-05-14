One teenager was sent to University of Virginia Medical Center and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Augusta County early Sunday morning.

Charlottesville 18-year-old Amvion Andre Barbour has been charged with one count of felony reckless handling of a firearm, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday.

The unnamed victim was also 18 years old, police said.

Augusta authorities said that the two teenagers were sitting in the same vehicle around 1:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway: the victim in the front seat and Barbour in the back.

During the incident, the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower back, police said, while Barbour also suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.

Both were initially taken to Augusta Health by Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad and the Augusta County Fire and Rescue, according to the sheriff's office. The unnamed victim was later transported to UVa Medical Center, while Barbour was arrested without incident.

Barbour was being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond as of Sunday afternoon.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith has described the shooting as an isolated incident that posed no danger to the public.

The case is still identified as an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the August County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.