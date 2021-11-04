Charlottesville students able to make it to school despite bus driver shortage

The city is continuing to recruit drivers with a goal of hiring at least 30 people.

Powell said that 30 drivers would eliminate the waitlist.

“That's important for us to ultimately be able to get back to providing that for everyone who wants it, but it's not necessarily impacting their ability to access their education and attend school regularly,” she said.

New bus drivers in Charlottesville can receive a $2,400 bonus while Albemarle drivers can get an extra $2,500. The shortage of bus drivers has affected school systems throughout the state and country.

“Driver recruitment efforts continue,” Powell said. “They have not let up on that at all.”

Since August, the city has interviewed and extended officers to 13 people, two of whom have completed the training and are driving bus routes. Four others are working through the physical and background check process to start training and another two are currently in training. Finally, two people are set to start classroom training Nov. 8.

A commercial driver’s license with an S endorsement is required to become a bus driver. Free training is provided to those without a CDL, but that training and licensure process takes several weeks.