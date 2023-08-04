Charlottesville's animal shelter is slashing prices to help clear kennels that are filled to capacity.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said multiple factors are behind the new campaign.

“We have faced a combination of factors that have led our shelter to be full,” Emily Swecker, CASPCA spokeswoman, told The Daily Progress. “A higher number of strays have been coming to the shelter, a large number of dogs have not been reclaimed and many families are surrendering their dogs to us because they can no longer care for them.”

From Friday to Sunday, interested individuals have the opportunity to bring home a furry companion for just $25, significantly lower than the standard $200 fee.

“This is a great financial deal as well as a lifelong companionship,” Swecker said.

The event aims to unite dogs with caring families while ensuring they are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped, a service valued at $435. The shelter is currently inundated with requests from pet owners who, for various reasons, are no longer able to care for their pets, it said.

“Adoption is not cheap,” Sue Friedman, interim executive director of the CASPCA, told The Daily Progress. “The average is around $200. All of the dogs we adopt out are going to have all the vaccines and microchips. We are cutting costs to ⅛ of the original price for families.”

This is not the first time the shelter has cut fees. Sometimes, the local SPCA partners with organizations in the community; other times, the shelter has cut costs on its own.

“The reduced fees are done periodically, some through partnerships and some on our own based on needs,” Swecker said. “Every time, we have seen a really great turnout, especially for those families who may be on the fence about adopting an animal.”

Swecker said she believes that if families meet dogs in person, they will be more likely to fall in love.

“We have so many incredible dogs at the shelter — dogs for any type of family,” Swecker said. “We encourage anyone thinking about adopting to come to the shelter and meet the dogs in person and spend time with them and learn how they would fit in their home.”

The SPCA is open for walk-in appointments Friday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Appointments can also be scheduled by emailing adoptions@caspca.org. All dogs currently available for adoption can on CASPCA’s website.