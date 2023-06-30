Charlottesville’s embattled animal shelter has hired a new director to oversee foster, adoption, intake and rescue-transfer operations.

The addition comes roughly a month after the Charlottesville Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals brought on a new interim executive director after the prior chief of the organization was accused of mismanagement and misconduct.

The Charlottesville SPCA has hired Taylor Maddox to lead all foster, adoption, intake, and rescue-transfer, or FAIR, operations effective June 28. Maddox has a degree in business management from Lynchburg College and extensive experience in animal welfare, previously serving as shelter operations manager at a shelter in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the SPCA.

“The team is pleased to join me in welcoming Taylor Maddox to CASPCA,” interim Executive Director Sue Friedman said in a statement. “She brings impressive experience and skills to our organization, and we look forward to continuing our growth with her leadership role.”

As part of the announcement, Friedman also said the SPCA has hired a community cat and feline enrichment specialist as well as a canine enrichment specialist as part of the Animal Behavior Department. The names of those hires, though, were not immediately made available.

Friedman took over the interim position in May after former Charlottesville SPCA CEO Angie Gunter was placed on administrative leave after current and former employees and volunteers at the shelter accused her of creating a toxic culture and supporting unethical practices at the shelter.

A group of those past and present shelter works, calling itself CASPCA Concerns, claimed that Gunter’s leadership resulted in poor conditions and care for the animals, overcapacity and understaffing, lack of transparency and collaboration, and low morale and high turnover among staff and volunteers.

A letter calling for Gunter’s resignation garnered more than 100 signatures, protests were held in front of the SPCA shelter on Berkmar Drive and a social media campaign attracted widespread attention.

Not long after the protests began, a state Department of Agriculture inspection on Feb. 14 found multiple documents at the shelter were missing information required by law.

The shelter’s board of directors eventually hired international law firm McGuireWoods to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. At the conclusion of that investigation, Gunther was placed on leave.

Gunter’s departure and Friedman’s arrival was not the end of the “trauma,” however.

Since Friedman took over the post in May, at least 12 volunteers at the animal shelter have been asked to stay away for the summer. Friedman previously told The Daily Progress that their presence causes “trauma” in the after everything that happened earlier this year.

“When those volunteers enter the building, we are reminded of all the things they’ve said and done, and it brings back all the fresh trauma,” Friedman told The Daily Progress last month. “Experts were really clear that until we have a safe, welcoming, nontraumatic place, the team won’t be able to move forward. So what I am asking is that these volunteers give us the summer to let us heal.”

Friedman has said the dozen or so volunteers who have been asked to take a “summer vacation” will potentially have the opportunity to volunteer again in August.