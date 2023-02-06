The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to review finalists for its annual grant program.

The Charlottesville Sister Cities Grants Program offers up to $4,000 for a wide variety of projects that “promote understanding and foster relationships” between Charlottesville and its sister cities, according to the grant application. Proposals were due in January, and grants will be awarded in the spring.

Charlottesville’s current sister cities are Besançon, France; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; and Winneba, Ghana. Huehuetenango, Guatemala, is also listed as a “Friendship City,” according to the commission’s website.

Previous projects under the grant program include a collaborative digital album by teenage photographers in Charlottesville and Poggio a Caiano, a letter-writing program between African-American girls in Charlottesville and African girls in Winneba and the creation of a website for Huehuetenango by Charlottesville coders.

The Sister Cities Commission meeting will be held in the CitySpace main conference room at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. For more information, email cvillesistercities@gmail.com.