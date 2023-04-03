The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission’s subcommittee on grants plans to discuss and vote on travel scholarships applications.

The subcommittee will decide on how to distribute $8,000 in grant funds, allocated to help local residents who face financial challenges pay for travel costs to Charlottesville’s sister cities. The deadline to submit an application was March 29.

The scholarships are part of a broader goal to maximize inclusivity and diversity for the sister cities program, according to the commission. Since participants in traveling delegations, student exchange programs and organized trips pay for their own travel, the aim is to lower barriers to entry among certain groups, including low-income and working-class residents.

Charlottesville’s current sister cities are Besançon, France; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; and Winneba, Ghana. Huehuetenango, Guatemala, is also listed as a “Friendship City,” according to the commission’s website.

The subcommittee is scheduled to meet virtually from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting via Zoom by registering online.