Charlottesville City Schools is scheduled to host a job fair Saturday for positions in the school system.
Attendees can learn about working for the division, including as a teacher, instructional assistant, substitute, crossing guard, nutritionist and custodial staff member. Jobs available for interviews will have #JoinCvilleSchools in their titles, according to a statement from Charlottesville City Schools.
The job fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charlottesville High School, 1400 Melbourne Rd, Charlottesville. For more information, visit www.charlottesvilleschools.org/jobs or email humanresources@charlottesvilleschools.org.