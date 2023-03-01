The Charlottesville School Board plans to vote on collective bargaining and discuss school renaming on Thursday.

In February, Charlottesville City Schools had expressed its intention to approve the resolution to give the division’s staff collective bargaining rights. But even if the vote passes on Thursday, the City Council would still need to allocate the funds to implement the agreement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Beth Baptist is scheduled to give a presentation to the school board recommending the renaming of Burnley-Moran Elementary School and Johnson Elementary School to Blue Mountain Elementary School and Cherry Avenue Elementary School, respectively. Community members, students and school staff members were surveyed to make the recommendation, according to a preliminary presentation.

Other items listed in the meeting agenda include an update from Community Relations Liaison Amanda Korman on the school division’s 2023-2028 Strategic Plan and an update from Chief Operations Officer Kim Powell about the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, which the school board voted to acquire full stake in from Albemarle County last month. A public comment meeting portion is also planned.

The public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Booker T. Reaves Media Center of Charlottesville High School at 1400 Melbourne Road, Charlottesville. A closed meeting will begin at 4 p.m.