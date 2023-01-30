 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlottesville revenue commissioner staff sworn in

commissioner-swearin.jpg

Charlottesville Clerk of Court Llezelle Dugger swears in Nicolas Katta, a business tax auditor for Charlottesville's commissioner of the revenue.

 CHARLOTTESVILLE COMMISSIONER OF THE REVENUE

Six new staff members under Charlottesville’s revenue commissioner were sworn in on Friday.

The additions are business tax auditor Nicolas Katta, tax specialist Kristin Morris, revenue systems technology analyst Metehan Sansa, tax specialist Matthew Schlesinger, business tax auditor Ankita Spisak and tax specialist Tyler Walker, according to a statement.

Commissioner Todd Divers serves as the chief tax assessing officer for the city and is elected by voters for four-year terms. His office administers programs including the business license tax, the Virginia state income tax, real estate tax relief and rental relief for the elderly and disabled.

