Charlottesville residents fear for the lives of family and friends in Afghanistan

“It's not just about burqas and hijabs. Oh no, it's much more than that, so much more than that,” Zeweri said.

One woman who attended the International Neighbors meeting wrote a letter expressing her anger at what is happening in Afghanistan and distributed it to attendees. She called out the U.S. government and the United Nations for not doing enough to protect Afghan women and girls.

“Our complaint to the U.S. is how, when the Taliban put Afghanistan in a bad state and seized it, you didn’t help our people and surrendered our homeland to the terrorists,” she wrote. “How did the U.S and the UN believe the Taliban will give the rights of women and girls as well as men are given them? … The [U.S.] and [UN], which always speak for the defense of human rights around the world, why are the people of Afghanistan not human beings?”

She said she wrote the letter because she was so upset at what was happening in her home country and she wanted to share how she is feeling with others and help them understand the crisis. She also wants the U.S. government to guarantee the safety of her brother, who is stuck in Afghanistan, because he fought with the American military.