Charlottesville removes Lee and Jackson statues

The truck was escorted by Charlottesville Police in unmarked cars and on bicycles.

A few onlookers sang and chanted as the statue was lifted onto the truck

One onlooker shouted “goodbye General Lee! And good riddance!”

A few onlookers joined in singing “hey hey, goodbye” as the statue was removed from the base.

Removal begins on Lee statue, 7:30 a.m.

A crane arrived to remove the Robert E. Lee statue at about 7:00 am. A crew member began unscrewing the statue from the pedestal at approximately 7:25 am. By 8 a.m. red straps were wrapped around the structure. The statue was off its pedestal at 8:05 a.m.

Around 7:00 am, Zyahna Bryant, who started the petition to remove the statues while in high school, addressed the crowd of dozens.

“This is well overdue. We are standing in a park where the city is still refusing to address civic issues ... the statues are just the tip of the iceberg,” Bryant said.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker also spoke, thanking City Council and city officials for their dedication to this removal.