Charlottesville remembers 9/11

I remember it fondly since I was ten and I loved Manhattan. It was around September 8th we went there and our plans were to go for a week, we had the opportunity to go to the top of the World Trade Center on 9/9/01 and it felt like I was flying like a bird in the air from the wind. We were in our hotel early in the morning until we heard a loud bang sound we thought it was a crane since construction was going on in the area so we went back to sleep until we heard another one then being concerned we went to the receptionist to figure out what was on until we seen the lobby’s television and then we realized something was not quite right. We got to the top of our building and watched The World Trade Center towers smolder until they collapsed we didn’t know it was a plane until we seen the replays on tv, we planned to go to windows on the world that night too. The day after the whole city was covered in dust and we could nearly breathe, it was a terrible experience for us but we checked out the pile of rubble at the site and went to Central Park and other cites which George enjoyed.