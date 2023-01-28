Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority receives $116K grant

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been awarded $116,732 in federal funding to help establish a new “family self-sufficiency” coordinator.
The two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides funds for the coordinator who will be tasked with helping area households increase financial literacy, according to a statement. The new coordinator will be responsible for partnering with organizations that offer coaching and workshops on financial topics such as credit, debt, savings, budgeting and banking services.
The family self-sufficiency program is voluntary and allows participants up to five years to achieve their goals and “graduate” from the program, according to a statement. For more information, contact matthewsk@cvillerha.com.