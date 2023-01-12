Charlottesville ranked one of most stressed college towns in America

Charlottesville ranks as one of the most stressed college towns in America, according to a new survey.

The city ranked eighth out of 150 college towns nationwide, according to a study from online learning platform Preply. Berkeley, California, home to the University of California, Berkeley, ranked No. 1.

The group reviewed and analyzed tweets by fall-semester students for indicators of stress using machine learning to make its assessment. College towns, according to Preply, were designated as any locality containing a major university where students make up 30% or more of the population.

Of the total tweets posted by Charlottesville students during the fall semester, 29.4% showed indicators of stress, Preply said in a statement.

The fall semester was a particularly challenging time for many UVa students. On Nov. 13, a week before the university's Thanksgiving recess, students and football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in an attack that injured two others, including a fourth player named Mike Hollins and another student named Marlee Morgan. Fellow student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been charged with the shootings.

On the other side of the country, 42.7% of college student tweets in Berkeley showed indicators of stress.

Meanwhile, Blacksburg, home to Virginia Tech, ranked 14th on Preply’s list, with 24.8% of all tweets indicating stress.

The least stressed college town in America was Lafayette, Indiana, home to Purdue University. Only 15% of tweets there indicated stress, Preply said.