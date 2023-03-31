Charlottesville radio host Sherry Taylor has won a national award for her work in the industry.

Taylor, who hosts a morning show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Charlottesville Radio Group’s Z95.1 station, has been awarded the Gracie Award for Radio Host in a Small Market.

“Sherry Taylor’s genuine connection to our community is inspiring to our entire organization,” Charlottesville Radio Group general manager Garrett Klingel said in a statement. “Her presence reminds us on daily basis why we love what we do. We are beyond lucky to have had such an amazing talent on Z95.1 for all these years!”

The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, are named after the late American performer Gracie Allen.

Taylor’s award will be celebrated at the Gracies luncheon in Cipriani, New York, on June 20.