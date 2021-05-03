Charlottesville pools and rec centers will reopen throughout the month

Facilities will be subject to additional COVID-19 protocols. Temperature checks and a short questionnaire will be completed by Parks and Recreation staff outside of the building prior to entry. Capacities for each facility/room will be reduced in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention and/or Virginia Department of Health guidelines. Social distancing of at least 10 feet will be required when using fitness equipment or swimming.

Patrons will be required to wear a face covering when entering and exiting and when traveling between areas within an indoor facility. Patrons will not be required to wear a face covering when participating in fitness activities, swimming or using fitness equipment. All Parks and Recreation staff will be required to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose at all times, as will all spectators.

At the City Market, a perimeter around the parking lot will be set up to create a single entry and exit to control the flow of customers. Capacity will be reduced to control the amount of customers who can safely be at the market at one time. That number has not been announced yet. Face coverings will be required for all customers, vendors and staff while at the market, and vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart.

