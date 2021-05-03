Charlottesville pools and rec centers will reopen throughout the month

Charlottesville's Department of Parks and Recreation announced reopening dates for many of its public facilities Tuesday. The department is also actively recruiting, hiring and training staff for the reopening and operations of its facilities.
The City Market will return to an in-person shopping experience at the 100 Water St. parking lot May 15. Currently, the market is drive-thru pickup only. The Carver and Key Recreation centers will reopen May 17 and the Tonsler Recreation Center will reopen May 24.
Crow Indoor Pool and Washington Park Pool will open for the season May 29 and the spraygrounds at Belmont, Forest Hills, Greenleaf and Tonsler parks will reopen no later than May 29.
The Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center will reopen Aug. 1.
The Onesty Family Aquatic Center will remain closed due to staffing constraints. Parks and Recreation is actively working to recruit and hire the required staff and says it hopes to reopen this facility as soon as possible once staffing levels are fulfilled.
Due to COVID-19, reservations will be required for entry to all facilities except the Tonsler Recreation Center. Reservations can be made at charlottesville.gov/156/Parks-Recreation or by calling the facility. The Tonsler Recreation Center will be open for walk-ups but entrance is not guaranteed due to capacity limits.
Facilities will be subject to additional COVID-19 protocols. Temperature checks and a short questionnaire will be completed by Parks and Recreation staff outside of the building prior to entry. Capacities for each facility/room will be reduced in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention and/or Virginia Department of Health guidelines. Social distancing of at least 10 feet will be required when using fitness equipment or swimming.
Patrons will be required to wear a face covering when entering and exiting and when traveling between areas within an indoor facility. Patrons will not be required to wear a face covering when participating in fitness activities, swimming or using fitness equipment. All Parks and Recreation staff will be required to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose at all times, as will all spectators.
At the City Market, a perimeter around the parking lot will be set up to create a single entry and exit to control the flow of customers. Capacity will be reduced to control the amount of customers who can safely be at the market at one time. That number has not been announced yet. Face coverings will be required for all customers, vendors and staff while at the market, and vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart.