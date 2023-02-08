A shooting late Tuesday night at the Wicked Hits smoke and game room in Charlottesville’s Rose Hill neighborhood left one man injured, police say.

The Charlottesville Police Department said on Wednesday the victim is expected to recover and officers are still searching for his assailant.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, police said, and the shooter is not considered a threat to the general public.

Police said they responded to a “disorder call” at Wicked Hits on Harris Street at about 12:24 a.m.

What had started as altercation between two individuals, they said, resulted in one of those individuals producing a firearm.

“The call quickly escalated into a shooting,” the police department said in a statement released on Wednesday.

One of the individuals at the shooting was injured on the scene, police said, and was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooter as of Wednesday evening was still at large.

Police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress that there were no more details available beyond the department’s statement.

The investigation is ongoing, according to that statement.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.