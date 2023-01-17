 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlottesville police searching for man who went missing in July

missing person.jpg

Charlottesville police have asked for the public's assistance locating Joh Milton Harris III.

 COURTESY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Family members of a man who went missing in July said Tuesday they are still hoping the public will come forward with any information on his whereabouts.

John Milton Harris III was reported missing on July 9 of last year and was last seen on July 1, according to a statement from Charlottesville police.

Harris was described as a 60-year-old, white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium build, according to the statement.

He suffers from several medical issues, police added.

Members of the public with information on Harris' whereabouts are asked to notify Charlottesville police at (434) 970-3280 or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

