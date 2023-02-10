Charlottesville police have named a suspect in the Tuesday night shooting at the Wicked Hits smoke and game room in Charlottesville, a man who they say is still at large.

Demetrius Andre Brown, 40, of Palmyra is wanted on five charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shooting an occupied motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

“Brown's whereabouts are unknown at this time,” the Charlottesville Police Department said in a statement.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brown.

Earlier this week, police said they responded to a “disorder call” at Wicked Hits on Harris Street in the city’s Rose Hill neighborhood at about 12:24 a.m. on Tuesday night.

What had started as an altercation between two individuals, they said, resulted in one of those individuals, now believed to be Brown, producing a firearm.

“The call quickly escalated into a shooting,” the police department said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The other individual was shot and injured on the scene, police said, and was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Detective Ross Cundiff at (434) 970-3280 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.