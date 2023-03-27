The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported Sunday night shooting in the city’s Fifeville neighborhood.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing a half-dozen or so shots shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The shots were reportedly fired in a residential part of Fifeville near the intersection of Dice and Sixth streets.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress on Monday that he could not immediately provide an update but that more information would be forthcoming.

There has been a spike in gun violence in recent months in the Charlottesville area.

Gunfire has taken the lives of 14 people and injured 22 others in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis has said the city receives a shots-fired call once a day now. In the county, authorities have said they have received similar calls an average of every other day since the start of the year.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to any of the shootings to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.