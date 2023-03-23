The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that damaged multiple cars in a residential neighborhood just north of Barracks Road Shopping Center.

Police Chief Michael Kochis confirmed to The Daily Progress on Thursday that the department was looking into the matter after the department posted on its Facebook page about “a shots fired incident on Cedar Hill Rd at Wayne Ave” at 9:23 p.m. on Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported, but multiple cars damaged by gunfire, police said.

Kochis said there was “no update” to report as of Thursday afternoon, hours before he planned to attend a gun safety forum that evening in response to the recent rise in gun violence in the Charlottesville area.

At the scene Thursday afternoon, children were playing neighbors were gardening were in the yards.

One neighbor, who asked not to be named, told The Daily Progress that he was home when he heard a “rat-tat-tat” outside on Wednesday and described the incident as a “drive-by.”

Like many residents, the neighbor expressed concern about the recent rise in shootings in the area.

Gun violence has taken the lives of 14 people and injured 22 others in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

Charlottesville police have implemented “community walk and talks,” increased patrols of “hot spot” neighborhoods and started to host gun safety forums.

On Thursday evening after press time Kochis hosted his second forum on the issue at Buford Middle School, joined by Democratic state Sen. Creigh Deeds, Albemarle County Public Schools coordinator of student safety Carl Murray, Charlottesville City Schools Chief Operating Officer Kim Powell and B.U.C.K. Squad Executive Director Herb Dickerson.

The investigation into the Wednesday shooting on Cedar Hill Road is open and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.

Daily Progress city editor Reynolds Hutchins contributed to this story.