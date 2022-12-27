 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Charlottesville police asking for help to find missing person

  • 0
missing person.jpg

Charlottesville police have asked for public assistance on locating Joh Milton Harris III, pictured above on June 29, 2022. He has not been seen since July 1 of this year.

 COURTESY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Charlottesville Police Department is still seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Milton Harris III.

Harris is a 60-year-old white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium build, according to a release. The release states he suffers from several medical issues.

Harris was last seen on July 1 earlier this year. He was reported missing on July 9.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please notify Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12/22 Santa Fund

12/22 Santa Fund

Established in 1894, The Santa Fund helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pa…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming N.Y. Congressman may have won election with fraudulent resume

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert