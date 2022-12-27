Charlottesville police asking for help to find missing person

The Charlottesville Police Department is still seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Milton Harris III.

Harris is a 60-year-old white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium build, according to a release. The release states he suffers from several medical issues.

Harris was last seen on July 1 earlier this year. He was reported missing on July 9.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please notify Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.