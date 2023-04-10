The Charlottesville Planning Commission plans to discuss a proposed redevelopment on Jefferson Park Avenue at its Tuesday meeting.

The commission will hold a preliminary discussion about 1709 Jefferson Park Ave. While the site currently contains a four-story apartment building with eight units and 15 parking spots, a proposed redevelopment would replace the building with an eight-story, 27-unit apartment building with 23 parking spots. Such a building would require a special use permit and a critical slope waiver, according to preliminary meeting documents.

The meeting will also include an update on the city’s transportation initiatives. Topics include regulations regarding dockless electric scooters and e-bikes, as well as sidewalk and bicycle infrastructure.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. Members of the public can also attend the meeting virtually.