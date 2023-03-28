The Charlottesville Planning Commission plans to hold a joint work session with City Council on Wednesday to discuss and provide information on the city’s zoning ordinance draft.

The meeting will include a presentation on draft development standards such as landscaping, parking and lighting, according to a meeting agenda. The commission and council also plan to discuss draft zoning districts, land uses and maps.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the main conference room at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. Public comment will be accepted in writing at the meeting or through email at creasym@charlottesville.gov.