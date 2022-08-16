Charlottesville organizations hold back-to-school bash

Local organizations are assisting the sartorial splendor of city students running and skating back to classes this fall.

The Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement is teaming up with the 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, House of Cuts Barber Studio, the Uhuru Foundation, Peace in the Streets and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia to host a back-to-school bash this Sunday.

The event will include free haircuts, braids and raffle prizes. The Prolyfyck Run Creww will be giving out free shoes to high school students and De La Roll will provide free skate lessons as well.

The event will take place at the Boys and Girls Club at 1000 Cherry Ave. from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.