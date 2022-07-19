 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Charlottesville opens cooling centers

  • 0

Charlottesville is opening cooling centers to provide refuge from extreme heat in the area. 

The city has designated Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library as cooling centers on Tuesday. Water is accessible at all locations.

Key Recreation Center is located at 800 East Market Street. The hours of operation are 5:30 p.m - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m.- 6 p,m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonsler Recreation Center is located at 501 Cherry Avenue. The hours of operation are 12 p.m - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is located at 201 East Market Street. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursdays; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.

People are also reading…

The announcement comes as temperatures are expected to rise over the next few days, reaching the 90s on Wednesday and edging up to 97 by Sunday. The temperatures are expected to be accompanied by high humidity, which will make temperatures feel like they're in triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The cooling centers will be open as long as needed, officials said.

 

 

Charlottesville logo seal generic (copy)

- From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New PVCC president ready to get to work

New PVCC president ready to get to work

“We are the community's college and want to be that. I would love an opportunity to be invited to events to listen and learn and to really become part of the community because this is where I'm making my home.”

Justice property to be auctioned off

Justice property to be auctioned off

Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Uvalde school district may offer virtual options next fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert