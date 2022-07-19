Charlottesville opens cooling centers

Charlottesville is opening cooling centers to provide refuge from extreme heat in the area.

The city has designated Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library as cooling centers on Tuesday. Water is accessible at all locations.

Key Recreation Center is located at 800 East Market Street. The hours of operation are 5:30 p.m - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m.- 6 p,m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonsler Recreation Center is located at 501 Cherry Avenue. The hours of operation are 12 p.m - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is located at 201 East Market Street. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursdays; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.

The announcement comes as temperatures are expected to rise over the next few days, reaching the 90s on Wednesday and edging up to 97 by Sunday. The temperatures are expected to be accompanied by high humidity, which will make temperatures feel like they're in triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The cooling centers will be open as long as needed, officials said.