While the Biden administration in Washington is pushing for a carbon-free future by 2035, the city of Charlottesville 100 miles away is making headway itself and is rapidly becoming a hub for renewable energy and clean energy innovation.

That innovation was on display Thursday, during the city’s Tom Tom Festival, which has returned to the city after shutting down after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

A panel of clean energy experts with local ties spoke Thursday to discuss “What’s Next in the Green Revolution? The State of Charlottesville’s Renewable Energy Innovation,” part of the festival’s “Technology for Good Conference” at the Center of Developing Entrepreneurship, or CODE, Building.

“It’s exciting to bring all these people together in Charlottesville and beyond to think about the future,” said Paul Beyer, executive director of the Tom Tom Foundation and founder of the namesake festival. “This year is also a unique focus, because we started the conference with a look at consciousness and healing … we have moved on to technology for good, looking at how the tech sector can be a pipeline for opportunity in the community.”

With electronic vehicle chargers in nearly every parking garage, the headquarters of leading nationwide renewable energy companies and solar panels speckling the city from a bird’s-eye view, Charlottesville is already making itself greener.

But there’s still plenty of opportunity, panelists said.

“I hope there are founders in Charlottesville that are looking for or already starting a new wave of clean energy and clean tech companies,” said John Wheeler, CFO of Fermata Energy, the Charlottesville-based clean energy company that helps its customers send the stored energy in their EV chargers back to the power grid in exchange for revenue. “Anywhere from something that’s already been done like the development of solar and wind [to] virtual power plants.”

Wheeler said those virtual power plants can manage fleets of batteries at homes or commercial buildings and treat them as one large battery to avoid overstimulating the grid. While a virtual power plant in Charlottesville may be “further along in the game,” Wheeler told the audience on Thursday he is confident that the city will be a part of those technological advancements.

Senior Vice President of Finance for Apex Clean Energy Ellen Balfrey moderated the day’s panel, which also featured Charlottesville clean energy entrepreneurs Alexander Bazhinov, founder, president and COO of Lumin, and Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Energy.

Thursday marked the second day of the “Future Forward” themed Tom Tom Festival.

“Part of the Future Forward theme starts with our perception that a community can’t be healed if its individuals aren’t healed, so the ‘Conscious City’ theme within the Future Forward journey yesterday is all about individual healing,” Beyer said. “So the whole festival is about friendship and building trust and having conversations, some of them among friends and some uncomfortable conversations, but that’s the space and container that the customer creates.”

Friday will introduce the “Social & Justice Conference” and wrap with a Black Business Social before shutting down the Downtown Mall for a block party with DJs and live performances.

Saturday will bring more creative and active events, including an opportunity to paint a community mural at Ix Art Park and attend an Albemarle Ballet Theatre performance before resuming the Downtown Mall block party with reggae music and dance performances.

On Sunday, festival attendees are invited to a training session at the Wartime Fitness boxing gym in Charlottesville before going to watch the Tonsler League All-Star Game from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tonsler Park.

To end the festival on Sunday, Tom Tom will host its own version of the popular West Coast music festival Coachella with “Porchella,” a series of free acoustic concerts and live music sessions from artists including Mike Younger, The Hot Mamas and the Tara Mills Band.

Those interested in attending the 2023 Tom Tom Festival can register for different events on or before the date of their desired events on the Tom Tom Foundation’s website. The festival is operating on a pay-what-you-can system, requiring attendees to pay as little as $1 for access to each day of the conference.