Five weeks before the Democratic Primary, Virginia’s first election since redistricting changed the political landscape last year, Charlottesville’s Voter Registration and Elections Office needs to hire at least 10 to 20 more election officers by May 31.

While the number of election officers that the city hires varies depending on the type of election, the city is working with about 80 poll workers while its usual poll staff includes 100-150 people, according to General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell. The city is hoping to close the gap before the Democratic primary election on June 20.

“It’s harder in a primary,” Yowell told The Daily Progress on Tuesday. “I do think it is a big harder this year because the primary was pushed back an additional week. Kids are out of school, so it’s harder to get babysitting or people have already started taking vacations or we have other people at work taking vacations and people don’t have as much flexibility to get the day off.”

In total, primary election officers will spend about 10 hours in their roles over the course of two days.

All election officers, who must be registered voters in Virginia who are at least 18 years old, must complete a two-hour training in the form of a presentation about what to expect at the polls on Election Day while being provided the space to ask questions about the ballot, Yowell said. This year, election officers will take up their training on May 31.

Election officers are compensated $15 an hour for their time, including the mandatory training session.

Yowell said the local elections office does not usually have trouble finding poll workers during general elections, but being a college town makes hiring more difficult during the summertime.

Yowell added that a “large amount” of University of Virginia students serve as election officers during their time at school, most of whom will have left after the end of finals week and final exercises on May 21.

“We would love for anyone to come out and continue to be election officers,” Yowell said. “We have a big problem with retention here in the city of Charlottesville due to having a lot of students who help; so after their years at UVa, they tend to move away and it’s harder to get people that come back consistently year after year.”

Those interested in applying for the election officer position can find the application on the office’s website before completing the form and mailing or dropping it off at the Charlottesville Voter Registration and Elections Office.

In this primary, Charlottesville residents will elect three City Council members as well as the Democratic candidates for the 11th District state Senate race and 54th District House of Delegates race.

This year, every seat in the General Assembly — that’s 100 delegates and 40 senators — will be up for election during the general election on Nov. 7.

For the first time, Charlottesville will vote in Democrat-leaning districts rather than Republican-leaning districts that touch the outer edges of the city.

The new district maps — which were drawn without contribution from Virginia's 140 legislators — consolidated overlapping districts resulting in two to three lawmakers per new district. The drastic change sparked about two dozen retirements.