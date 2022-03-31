 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlottesville native killed in Army helicopter crash

040122-cdp-news-soldier

Capt. James Bellew. (Alexandria Waldron/U.S. Army)

A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The U.S. Army identified the victim as Capt. James Bellew, 26, according to Stars and Stripes.

Bellew, a medical officer, was part of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in the 3rd Infantry Division.

Bellew was found dead at the crash site, according to the 3rd Infantry Division. The collision between two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters occurred at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The Army is continuing to investigate the incident.

Bellew, a Charlottesville native, started working in the Army in 2017. As a medical service officer, he’s provided medical evacuation support for Fort Stewart, which include airlifting critically ill COVID-19 patients to higher levels of care across the country, brigade commander Col. Eric Vanek said in the release, according to Stars and Stripes.

“The loss of James is an immeasurable tragedy to his family, friends, crew and fellow soldiers,” Vanek said in the release. “James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping, and saving the lives of others.”

Fort Stewart is in Liberty County, near the Georgia coast.

