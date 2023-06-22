A mother of five and a manager at a local homeless shelter was fatally shot near the Rio Hill Apartments late Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a grieving family and a shocked community.

Laura DeLapp was the day shelter manager at the Haven, a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Charlottesville.

Her assailant remains at large, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person. The Albemarle authorities said in a statement that, based on preliminary information, they believe the shooting to be a “domestic-related incident.”

The 46-year-old’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her funeral expenses and to support her five children. On the campaign's website, the victim’s cousin, Breanna DeLapp, the late DeLapp as a loving mother gone too soon.

“Laura was tragically taken from us way too soon. She was a Mother, a strong advocate for Homelessness, and pillar in the community. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with.”

The goal of the Gofundme campaign is $40,000. In just nine hours, more than $10,000 had been raised, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, we were not adequately prepared to have to lay my cousin to rest at the same time,” DeLapp's cousin wrote. “This happened so suddenly and was truly something I could have never imagine. Her five children that she leaves behind also are going to need as well. All the proceeds will go to her burial and the rest will go to her children.”

DeLapp’s death has also shaken the staff and clients of the Haven. Anna Mendez, executive director at shelter, said DeLapp was a compassionate and dedicated leader who made a positive impact on many lives.

“The Haven's Day Shelter Manager, Laura DeLapp, died suddenly in her apartment,” an email from Mendez said. “Laura was an amazing force for good. I am a better person for having known her and she made Charlottesville a better place. Mourning with those who mourn is sacred work; thank you for allowing us the time we need.”

The Haven is closed for now while staff process the loss of Laura.

“The Haven is closed so that staff can begin the grieving process,” Mendez wrote. "As we can, The Haven will notify our stakeholders when we will reopen and how the community can support the DeLapp family.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at Crime Stoppers@albemarle.org or (434) 977-4000.