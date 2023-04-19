Charlottesville City Council voted 5-0 to reinstate in-person meetings on Monday evening.

Effective May 1, Charlottesville boards and commissions are directed to return to in-person meetings that are open to the public, according to the council resolution.

Fully virtual meetings will still be permitted with proper public notification, according to state code. However, the City Council, Board of Architectural Review, Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission will all be required to meet in person.

City Manager Michael Rogers will develop a list of public meetings allowed to offer “hybrid” citizen participation.

It’ll be a return to pre-COVID times for the city’s government, almost three years after City Council declared a local state of emergency on March 12, 2020, in response to the onset of the pandemic.