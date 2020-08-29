 Skip to main content
Charlottesville mayor, police chief to hold virtual listening session
Charlottesville mayor, police chief to hold virtual listening session

Charlottesville’s mayor and police chief will hold a virtual forum Tuesday on policing in the city.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting with Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Police Chief RaShall Brackney is a follow-up to the City Council’s Aug. 4 listening session, in which residents delved into topics such as mental health services, realigning city funding and providing more support to officers.

To join the meeting, go to charlottesville.gov/CalendarZoom meeting.

RaShall Brackney

Brackney 

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE
