 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlottesville man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash
0 comments
breaking

Charlottesville man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

An Charlottesville man was killed Monday in a crash in Fluvanna County, police said Wednesday.

Corey L. Tinder, 22, was headed west on U.S. 250 near Diamond Road in the Zion Crossroads area at 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Tinder, who was riding a 2000 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, was passing another westbound vehicle when he struck head-on an eastbound 2013 Kia Optima. The crash occurred in a no-passing zone, authorities said. 

Tinder, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old woman from Arvonia in Buckingham County, was not injured.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert