Charlottesville man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash

An Charlottesville man was killed Monday in a crash in Fluvanna County, police said Wednesday.
Corey L. Tinder, 22, was headed west on U.S. 250 near Diamond Road in the Zion Crossroads area at 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
Tinder, who was riding a 2000 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, was passing another westbound vehicle when he struck head-on an eastbound 2013 Kia Optima. The crash occurred in a no-passing zone, authorities said.
Tinder, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old woman from Arvonia in Buckingham County, was not injured.
