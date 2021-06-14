Charlottesville man found dead near interstate in Goochland County

A Charlottesville man was found dead in thick brush under the Route 288 flyover to westbound Interstate 64 in Goochland County near Short Pump.

Virginia State Police said Monday that Devin M. Dickerson, 27, was driving a 2005 Cadillac sedan that ran off the road. Police said in a news release that there was no obvious sign of trauma. Dickerson's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

At 2:39 a.m. Saturday, state police responded to a report of an abandoned car sitting across the lanes of the flyover, according to the release. The Cadillac had damage from running off to the road to the left and hitting the median wall.

No one associated with the Cadillac was located in the surrounding area or at nearby service stations, according to the release. Troopers found Dickerson's body at 11:43 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, came across the vehicle or saw anything out of the ordinary is asked to contact police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or (804) 609-5656.

— Staff reports