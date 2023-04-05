Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission plans to hold its monthly meeting on Thursday.

The commission will hold a work session on amendments to its rules and procedures, according to a meeting agenda. There will also be a public comment portion.

The Thursday meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public can find information to participate remotely at http://www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.

The committee’s mission is to advocate for justice and equal opportunity in the city, according to its website. It also acts as an advisory body to Charlottesville City Council on matters related to human and civil rights.