Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission plans to hold its monthly meeting on Thursday.

The agenda includes a work session to discuss planning for the committee’s annual retreat in April, as well as opportunities for public comment.

The committee’s mission is to advocate for justice and equal opportunity in the city, according to its website. It also acts as an advisory body to Charlottesville City Council on matters related to human and civil rights.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the CitySpace Main Conference Room at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. A registration link to attend the meeting virtually can be found online.