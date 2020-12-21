Charlottesville holiday lights tour — pandemic style

What does a family do with a close-quartered, beloved holiday tradition when in the middle of a pandemic?

They safely improvise! And that’s exactly what our Lorenzoni crew — cousins, nephews, grandkids and all — did last weekend, as we took our individual family “bubbles” and piled them into six cars and toured, caravan style, Charlottesville’s incredible display of holiday lights.

I spent a few hours ahead of time, on my own one evening, exploring the city to find the best of the best. I then set up a safe and accessible route that we could caravan along together to witness it all together, yet safely apart.

We synched our phones, so we could all hear each other simultaneously within the safety and comfort of our separate cars, and off we went, all 23 of us. We oohed, laughed, cheered and had a really fun time “together” as we took in the wonderful holiday lights of our quaint city neighborhoods.

The tour, which is totally within the downtown area, takes about 45 minutes, especially if you slow down as much as we did to fully absorb the amazing light show. Enjoy!

THE TOURU.S. 250 Bypass to High Street

High to Meade Avenue

Meade to Fairway Avenue