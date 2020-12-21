Charlottesville holiday lights tour — pandemic style

What does a family do with a close-quartered, beloved holiday tradition when in the middle of a pandemic?
They safely improvise! And that’s exactly what our Lorenzoni crew — cousins, nephews, grandkids and all — did last weekend, as we took our individual family “bubbles” and piled them into six cars and toured, caravan style, Charlottesville’s incredible display of holiday lights.
I spent a few hours ahead of time, on my own one evening, exploring the city to find the best of the best. I then set up a safe and accessible route that we could caravan along together to witness it all together, yet safely apart.
We synched our phones, so we could all hear each other simultaneously within the safety and comfort of our separate cars, and off we went, all 23 of us. We oohed, laughed, cheered and had a really fun time “together” as we took in the wonderful holiday lights of our quaint city neighborhoods.
The tour, which is totally within the downtown area, takes about 45 minutes, especially if you slow down as much as we did to fully absorb the amazing light show. Enjoy!
THE TOURU.S. 250 Bypass to High Street
High to Meade Avenue
Meade to Fairway Avenue
Fairway to Chesapeake Street
Chesapeake to Market Street
Support Local Journalism
Market to Meade
Meade to Carlton
Carlton to Rives Street
Rives to Monticello Road
Monticello to Mountain View Street
Mountain View to Quarry
Quarry to Monticello
Monticello to Elliott Avenue
Elliott to Avon Street to High Street
High to Locust Avenue
Locust to Calhoun
Calhoun north to Holmes
Mark Lorenzoni, an expert on running, is a frequent contributor to The Daily Progress.
