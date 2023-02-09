Charlottesville’s Historic Resources Committee plans to hold its monthly meeting on Friday.

The committee’s ongoing projects include historical markers for Court Square, a downtown walking tour map and a temporary exhibit and long-term park in Vinegar Hill, according to the meeting agenda.

The committee’s purpose is to advocate for local historic preservation and promote an appreciation of local historic resources, according to its website.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in Charlottesville City Hall’s Neighborhood Development Services Conference Room. A registration link to attend the meeting virtually can be found online.