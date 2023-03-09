Charlottesville’s Historic Resources Committee plans to hold its monthly meeting on Friday.

The committee is set to hold a work session about a walking tour map of downtown Charlottesville, according to a meeting agenda. Other items include a discussion about contributing funds towards Light Detection and Ranging, or LiDar, surveying of Pen Park.

The committee’s purpose is to advocate for local historic preservation and promote an appreciation of local historic resources, according to its website.

The meeting is scheduled to be held remotely at 11 a.m. on Friday. A registration link to attend the meeting virtually can be found online.