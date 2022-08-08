Charlottesville High School welcomes new principal

Rashaad Pitt will be the new principal of Charlottesville High School, Charlottesville City Schools announced Monday.

Pitt most recently served as assistant principal at George Wythe High School in Richmond Public Schools. He will begin the role of CHS principal effective Aug. 15.

Pitt has seventeen years of experience in education, according to a Charlottesville City Schools press release. He began his career as an educator in 2006 as a history teacher in Petersburg City Public Schools. Working in a range of settings such as Chesterfield County Public Schools, the Department of Juvenile Justice and Hampton City Schools, Pitt has served as teacher, middle school success coordinator, high school dean of students and career academy principal.

Pitt earned his bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University, a master’s degree in education from Walden University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Regent University. Pitt has lectured at the University of Richmond and is a contributing author for volume 2 of Next in Line to Lead: The Voice of the Assistant Principal.