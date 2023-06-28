The owner of Charlottesville’s Great Harvest Bread Company franchise had cancer herself; now she’s using her work at the bakery to help fund cancer research.

The Charlottesville Great Harvest Bread Company will be donating a portion of proceeds to help children with cancer through the Dare to Dream Project.

“I was lucky enough to get the right treatment,” owner Aileen Magnotto told The Daily Progress. “I had breast cancer, and I am doing fine. If it wasn’t for the research that led up to my diagnosis, I wouldn’t be here.”

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is partnering with Great Harvest Bread Company starting Tuesday to donate 10% of earnings to the Dare to Dream Project. More than 50 locations across the United States will be participating.

“We all decided to pick the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society because every one of us has been touched by cancer in some way,” Magnotto said.

Sales will “support the mission to fund cutting-edge research,” according to the company.

The Dare to Dream Project is a program working to find safer, less toxic and more effective standards of treatments for children with blood cancer, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Kids are different and deserve kid-sized treatments,” Great Harvest Bread Company said in its statement announcing the partnership.

Of the cancer drug treatments for children, only 5% have been approved for first-time use, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Also, about 80% of children who survived childhood cancer develop chronic health issues from treatment.

“We really need a lot of research to help these kids not only survive, but thrive,” Magnotto said.

The project is aiming to raise more than $170 million in the next five years to support research, treatments, clinical trials, free education and financial assistance on behalf of children and their families.

“The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is grateful the Great Harvest Bread Company will support the organization with raising donations,” Megan Hernandez, the director of consumer initiatives with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, said in a statement. “We’ve accomplished so much through The Dare to Dream Project, but much more work needs to be done so we can help all kids and families affected by blood cancer. The generous support of Great Harvest Bread Company will drive us towards reaching our goals.”

Great Harvest Bread Company has nearly 200 locations in the U.S. Each location mills its own “Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch,” providing fresh breads and pastries made daily to local communities.

“The Dare to Dream Project hopes to raise $175 million over the next five years,” Magnatto said. “So, we’re just nitching away at it.”