Charlottesville Free Clinic now offering virtual mental health services

Clinic_MK01.jpg

The Charlottesville Free Clinic is located at 901 Preston Ave.

 MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Charlottesville Free Clinic began providing telemental health services this week.

The initiative matches patients in need of mental health services with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. Those mental health providers then work with the clinic to complete notes and documentation.

The Charlottesville Free Clinic is still accepting new mental health patients who qualify, according to a statement. Requirements for the program include being a medical patient at the clinic, earning income at or below four times the federal poverty line, being 18 years of age or older and living in the greater Charlottesville area.

The new services are part of the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative, a pro bono program launched in 2022 to provide virtual mental health services to uninsured and underinsured Virginians. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative serves six participating free and charitable clinics across the commonwealth.

