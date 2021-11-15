Charlottesville DMV sets up appointment-only location during closure

The state Department of Motor Vehicles will take appointments at another space in Albemarle County while its main Charlottesville Customer Service Center on Pantops is closed for renovations.

According to a news release, customers may make an appointment at dmvNOW.com for service at a mobile DMV Connect at the University of Virginia’s North Fork Research Park.

Appointments are currently available for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, Nov. 22, Nov. 23, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. Customers can conduct all DMV transactions with DMV Connect except vital records and road skills testing.

Customers who schedule a knowledge testing appointment with DMV Connect must complete pre-registration prior to their visit, the release said.

During the renovation, customers may also conduct more than 50 transactions at dmvNOW.com or visit the nearby Waynesboro or Staunton DMV offices. Appointments at customer service centers are available only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and can be scheduled by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt.