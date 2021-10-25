Charlottesville DMV center to close until December

The Charlottesville state Department of Motor Vehicle Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road in Albemarle County will temporarily close for an interior renovation starting Oct. 31.

The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.

If a customer needs to conduct business in person, they can schedule an appointment for service or opt for walk-in service on alternating days at any of DMV’s service centers, including the nearby Waynesboro or Staunton DMV offices. Appointments for service are available only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and can be scheduled by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt.

Walk-in service is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday service).

For vehicle-related transactions, such as registration renewals, titles, license plates, and decals, customers can visit a partner DMV Select location, such as in Scottsville.

Improvements to the Charlottesville CSC include a new countertop design to improve "efficiency and customer flow," paint and updated lighting.

When the office reopens, appointments for service will be available only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and can be scheduled by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt. Walk-in service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.