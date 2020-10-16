Charlottesville COVID cases surpass Albemarle as holiday season approaches

The university currently has 105 active cases, 78 of which are students. This significant decrease from numbers two weeks ago, which showed UVa had 270 active cases, 252 of which were students. Case numbers from UVa are included in the health district’s data portal.

Though daily case numbers are trending downward in the district, Goodman emphasized caution as the holiday season approaches.

With Halloween two weeks away and Thanksgiving a few weeks after that, the health district is planning to offer more testing in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties on a routine basis throughout November.

Testing will be offered in each county the district encompasses as well as additional events in Charlottesville the week before Thanksgiving, Goodman said.

During the week of November 16, the health district will be hosting an event every day in a different locality in the health district. Goodman said they anticipate that results from the last round of testing that week would come in by Nov. 23 at the latest.