Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis was shooting hoops and chatting with playground parents and kids on Thursday afternoon at Tonsler Park. The 48-year-old, who joined the force in January, was waiting for other top police officials to arrive before heading off on one of his weekly “community walk and talks.”

Those walks were instituted not long after Kochis arrived in Charlottesville, but on Thursday afternoon there was a new initiative he was considering bringing to the city: gun buybacks.

“If we get one get one gun off the street that shouldn’t be on the street, then that’s a success,” Kochis told the Daily Progress.

His metric is the same cited by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who supported a gun buyback program in his city last August. Richmond was offering $250 for assault rifles, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for inoperable firearms.

The idea is that the fewer guns, the lower the gun violence.

But according to a Richmond-based researcher, there’s little evidence that such buybacks reduce gun violence.

“It’s largely anecdotal,” William V. Pelfrey Jr., a criminal justice professor in the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, told The Daily Progress. “There’s not a lot of scholarly research, because the consequences are so difficult to determine.”

National trends, seasonal effects and too many concurrent factors combine to make studying gun buybacks nearly impossible, Pelfrey said. Moreover, the number of guns purchased is too small to dent the gun supply, the scholar added.

Pelfrey said there are probably more guns than people in the United States – perhaps about a third more than the total population.

So when Richmond touted its gun buyback for removing 500 guns, Pelfrey figured that the number paled beside the estimated 1 million guns that might exist in the city’s metropolitan area.

He contended that the calculation would be similar in Charlottesville, whose metropolitan population is about a quarter of a million.

“So if the gun buyback program takes 100, 200, 300 guns off the street, that’s just a drop in the bucket of the number of guns that are available in that region,” said Pelfrey.

Pelfrey said there’s also another problem.

“The people who are returning guns are not the bad guys,” said Pelfrey. “Criminals aren’t going to go to a gun buyback program where there’s a bunch of cops standing around.”

Typically, Pelfrey said, the guns turned in are coming from law-abiding citizens.

“They’ve inherited a gun that they don’t want; they’ve got a broken gun they don’t want,” he offered as examples.

Kochis said he’s heard such criticisms and noted that he merely wants to add a gun buyback program to the changes he has already launched.

These include not only his weekly walks but holding a community gun violence forum, focusing officers on so-called “hot spot” neighborhoods, dedicating an officer to coordinating with the FBI and rebuilding his attrition-hobbled force from 81 to its designated size of 110 officers.

“I don’t think anything works by itself,” said Kochis. “It’s just one piece.”

A spate of shootings in the city of Charlottesville and in Albemarle County has taken 13 lives and injured at least 22 others since September, according to a Daily Progress tally. The recent shootings include teenagers and young adults on both sides of the guns.

“We’re burying our kids too young,” said Fifeville resident Joann Jamison. “At one time it was unheard of for a mother to be burying her child.”

Fifeville has been the scene of recent gun violence, including the fatal shooting of a shopper at a Cherry Avenue convenience store on March 4, a targeted ambush according to a local prosecutor. Kochis and other officers spent about 15 minutes on Jamison’s front porch Thursday afternoon.

“Some things he said really resonated with me, and I can say, ‘Hm, he may be all right,’” said Jamison.

There’s no shortage of theories and practices that have been floated to tamp down on gun violence.

One left-wing group called Showing Up for Racial Justice gathered on the Downtown Mall last month to envision “a world without police,” emphasizing mental health services over law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s B.U.C.K. Squad, a group dedicated to removing gun violence from city streets, works on man-to-man deescalation.

Jamison had some ideas of her own, such as spending less on downtown amenities and turning some of that funding over to programs empowering young people to work their own way out of this time of violence.

“Our millennials are very smart kids,” she said.

The gun buyback program is intriguing enough that Charlottesville’s interim city manager, Michael C. Rogers, spoke about it at the most recent City Council meeting. And Kochis said the city attorney has started drafting an enabling ordinance.

“Then we can start having conversations about what that looks like,” said Kochis.

Conversations are one of the best things about a gun buyback program according to VCU’s Pelfrey.

“There’ll be pictures, there’ll be media, it’ll be on the local news and it will get people thinking about guns: how many there are in the U.S., how easy it is for a gun to get stolen or used improperly,” he said.

“So if you can get a conversation started about guns and gun safety and gun security then you can get people to lock up their guns,” he continued. “You can get people to get rid of guns they don’t want. And the more guns that are off the street, the less gun violence there will be.”