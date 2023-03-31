After a winter hiatus, Charlottesville’s City Market is scheduled to reopen on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shoppers at the farmers market can pick through the selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables, locally raised meats, handmade crafts, homemade baked goods and cultural foods.

The City Market is celebrating its 50th year in operation. The market opened at the Jefferson School in the spring of 1973.

The market will be open from April through November at 100 E. Water St. in downtown Charlottesville, with an hour of free parking available at the Water Street Parking Garage.

For more information, visit www.charlottesville.gov/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.gov.