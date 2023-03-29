The Charlottesville City Council plans to hold a work session on the city’s proposed budget on Thursday as well as vote on whether to support a Charlottesville City Schools grant application, according to a meeting agenda.

Charlottesville City Schools is applying for a School Construction Assistance Program grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The grant provides money to improve schools’ poor building conditions and fund construction projects. If passed, a letter of support signed by Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook would be sent to VDOE to accompany the application.

Thursday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the large conference room at CitySpace at 100 5th St. NW in Charlottesville. A public comment portion is also listed on the agenda.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting can preregister online at www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.