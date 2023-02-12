Charlottesville City Council plans to hold a special meeting on Monday during which it plans to interview executive search firms to assist with the selection of a new city manager in closed session.

The city has been without a permanent city manager since October 2021 when Chip Boyles resigned.

Michael C. Rogers of Washington-based consulting firm the Robert Bobb Group has been serving as interim manager.

Rogers took the position on Jan. 31, 2022. Charlottesville signed an initial six-month contract with the Robert Bobb Group totaling $155,000 for Rogers’ services. That contract has been extended and now runs through the end of 2023.

In the meantime, the city has issued a request for quotes from “qualified, professional executive recruitment firms to assist the Charlottesville City Council in the selection of a new City Manager.”

City Council plans to interview interested firms in a closed meeting on Monday.

The closed session will be bookended by open meetings.

Monday's meeting will be held at City Hall in downtown Charlottesville at 3 p.m. The public may join during open session by registering for a Zoom link online at charlottesville.gov/zoom. Open session is also broadcast on Comcast Channel 10 as well as all city streaming platforms including Facebook, Twitter and charlottesville.gov/streaming.