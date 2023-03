Charlottesville City Council plans to hold a public hearing on its 2024 fiscal year budget on Wednesday.

It’s the council’s first public budget hearing of the year. The next one is scheduled for April 3.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. in the Main Conference Room at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NW in Charlottesville.

Members of the public can also view the meeting online at www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.